Itanagar, Jan 8 (PTI) Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the tally in the state to 16,757, a health department official said on Friday.

Two fresh cases were detected from East Siang and one each from West Kameng and Tirap districts, the official said.

All the new patients were diagnosed with the disease through rapid antigen tests, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said, adding that they were asymptomatic.

Thirteen more people were cured of the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 16,622, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 99.19 per cent, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 79 active cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The fatality ratio in the state is at 0.33 per cent.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 23, followed by Tawang (20) and East Siang (14).

The state has so far tested 3,82,096 samples for COVID-19, including 480 on Thursday, and the positivity rate stands at 0.47 per cent, Jampa added.

