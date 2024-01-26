New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Bugun Community Reserve under 'Viksit Bharat' is the theme of Arunachal Pradesh's Republic Day tableau at Kartavya Path.

The Arunachal tableau is about the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve (SBVCR) which is a 17-square-kilometre biodiversity hotspot in Arunachal Pradesh. It was created in 2017 to protect bio-diversity in the region for traditional and cultural conservation values and practices.

It is home to critically endangered species such as the passerine bird Bugun Liocichla (Liocichlabugunorum) which is named after the tribe.

It is also home to endangered species such as red panda (Ailurusfulgens) and many other varieties of flora and fauna.

There was commercial logging and large-scale removal of medicinal species. Since the conception of SBVCR, the reserves management committee has banned hunting and taken up the conservation of forests.

A batch of ten trained volunteers are regularly keeping vigil of SBVCR. SBVCR is also a Winner of the India Biodiversity Awards under the category, `Conservation of Species in Wild', in 2018.

They conduct adventure sports and other programmes related to wildlife and the hallmark of this program is high income from tourism with low ecological impact.

In the tractor portion, the new species of bird called Bugun Liocichla and other birds from the reserve in natural vegetation are depicted.

The trailer portion of the tableau is led by the Bugun folk dance, visiting tourists, and adventure sports is depicted in the rear portion.

India is celebrating the country's Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent will be marching down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power).

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative which will provide an opportunity to people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.

Tableaux of 16 States and nine ministries will also take part.

The grand performance includes 30 folk dance styles uniquely prevalent in different states, as well as contemporary classical dance and Bollywood styles. The artists include tribal dancers, folk dancers, and classical dancers.

As per officials, over 8,000 security personnel have been deployed and security has been increased with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance in Delhi. (ANI)

