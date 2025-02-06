Itanagar, Feb 6 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) staged a protest at its office on Thursday, joining the Indian Youth Congress' nationwide movement to demand more accountability for the country's unemployed youth.

In his address, APYC president Tarh Johny stressed on the growing unemployment crisis and criticised the Union Budget for failing to address the issue.

"The youth had high expectations from the Budget on job creation but have been left disappointed yet again," he alleged.

Johny also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to deliver on his 2014 promise of creating two crore jobs annually.

"This has turned out to be one of his biggest lies. India, with 65 per cent of its population below 35 years, urgently needs a concrete road map to meet the rising demand for jobs," he said.

The APYC leader claimed that under the NDA government, unemployment has reached alarming levels.

He alleged that while the government continues to announce ambitious job creation plans in its budgets, the ground reality remains unchanged.

Johny also raised concerns about the social consequences of unemployment, stating that frustration among unemployed youth is driving them towards drugs and other intoxicants.

Referring to Arunachal Pradesh, he pointed out that many young people are increasingly involved in drug trafficking cases, a situation he attributed largely to the lack of job opportunities.

"It's alarming to see that even police personnel have been caught red-handed in drug trafficking cases. Yet, the state government has failed to take concrete measures to deter such involvement by government employees," he alleged.

Johny praised Rahul Gandhi's recent Parliament speech, calling it thought-provoking and insightful.

"Gandhi outlined practical ways for the government to address rising unemployment, offering excellent suggestions that should be incorporated. APYC stands in full support of these ideas and remains committed to demanding job avenues for our massive unemployed youth population," he added.

