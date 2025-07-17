Itanagar, Jul 17 (PTI): The Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) has achieved a major breakthrough in India's green energy sector with the successful verification and issuance of carbon credits for its 3 MW small hydro power project at Zemithang in Tawang district, officials said on Thursday.

The Universal Carbon Registry (UCR), in coordination with project partner Creduce Technologies Pvt Lt., confirmed the carbon credit validation for the financial year 2022–23, an official statement informed here on Thursday.

The development marks HPDCAPL as a pioneer from the Northeast in the voluntary carbon credit market, it said.

As of mid-2023, the project has earned 16,326 tonnes of carbon credits, with a target to reach 97,783 tonnes by 2028.

The project, featuring two 1.5 MW pelton turbine generators, is the only commissioned venture under HPDCAPL and is crucial to the corporation's financial and operational sustainability.

HPDCAPL's carbon credit journey began with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on December 13, 2021, with Ahmedabad-based Creduce Technologies, one of India's largest renewable energy and carbon credit advisory firms.

This agreement marked the state's formal entry into carbon monetisation, making HPDCAPL the first entity in Arunachal to tap into the carbon economy, it added.

The initiative directly supports India's national commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2070, it said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had earlier lauded the corporation's efforts in a social media post.

"Contributing to the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji of achieving zero carbon emission by 2070, Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Ltd successfully capitalised its project, Sumbachu SHP & gained 6500+ Carbon Credits. Congratulations team for this feat".

Further strengthening its role in climate action, HPDCAPL had organised a sensitisation programme on carbon neutrality on March 25.

Under the leadership of CMD Toko Onuj, HPDCAPL is now emerging as a leader in carbon credit trading and green energy innovation in the region.

