New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), drawing a comparison between the handling of two alleged suicide cases in Punjab and Haryana, and asserting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) acts decisively against wrongdoing.

In a post on X by AAP, the AAP National Convenor said that in Punjab, action was taken swiftly after allegations surfaced against a minister in connection with the suicide of an official.

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"In Punjab, as soon as allegations were leveled against a minister in the case of an official's suicide, the AAP government immediately removed him from his post and had him arrested," Kejriwal said.

He further alleged that in Haryana, where an IPS officer's suicide case reportedly mentioned certain individuals in a suicide note, the BJP government failed to act.

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"On the other hand, in Haryana, in the case of an IPS officer's suicide, names of some individuals surfaced in the suicide note, but the BJP government remained engaged in protecting the accused. This is the biggest difference between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP," he added.

https://x.com/AamAadmiParty/status/2036101328628580530

Kejriwal's remarks come amid political tensions surrounding the death of Punjab Warehousing Corporation (PWC) official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who allegedly died by suicide after purported harassment by former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

Punjab Police on Monday arrested Bhullar after registering an FIR in connection with the case. According to officials, charges related to abetment of suicide and threatening are being invoked. The arrest follows Bhullar's resignation, which was accepted by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann amid mounting political pressure.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation), Amritsar, Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu, confirmed the arrest and said that the accused would be presented before a court today. Meanwhile, protests have also been staged by the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation Union, demanding justice for Randhawa.

Furthermore, the issue also reached Parliament, where Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla raised the matter in the Lok Sabha, seeking a probe into the alleged wrongdoing by Bhullar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was willing to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), provided that MPs from Punjab submit a formal request.

"This is a matter of the Punjab state. I request all the MPs from Punjab to write to me formally that the case be transferred to the CBI. I will do it immediately," Shah said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had reiterated his government's "zero tolerance" policy on corruption, stating that the law applies equally to everyone.

The controversy erupted after a purported video allegedly recorded by Randhawa before his death surfaced, in which he reportedly accused Bhullar of harassment.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, an IPS officer, Y Puran Kumar, was found dead at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7 with a gunshot wound. An eight-page suicide note recovered from the scene reportedly named several officials and alleged prolonged harassment. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)