Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suryabanshi Suraj has hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping the last eight summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Speaking to ANI, Suraj said that Kejriwal who was served with the fresh summon by the ED on Sunday is "setting the wrong precedent" to skip the past summons.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: 19-Year-Old Molested, Threatened With Acid Attack in Gujarat; Stalker Booked.

"Every time Arvind Kejriwal has given an excuse and did not present himself before the ED. He is disobeying the law, it doesn't send a good message to the people. I hope that he'll present himself before the ED, this time, and will tell the people that he hasn't done any wrong thing. He is setting the wrong precedent..." he said.

The ED on Sunday issued a ninth summons to Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on March 21.

Also Read | Electoral Bonds Data: BJP Got Rs 6,986.5 Crore Through Poll Bonds; Future Gaming and Hotel Services Top Donor for DMK.

The fresh summons to the Delhi Chief Minister followed the eighth summons which he had skipped on March 4.

ED's move comes a day after Kejriwal first time appeared before the city's Rouse Avenue Court physically on Saturday in connection with the case as the agency earlier filed two complaints against him in the court complaining for disobeying their summons to join the probe in the Delhi excise policy case. The court later granted him bail in the case filed by the agency for skipping its summons.

Kejriwal got bail on a bail bond of Rs 15,000 in the case of complaints filed by ED. He is on bail and has been asked by the court to respond to the ED summons and obey the law. The court directed the Delhi Chief Minister that following the law is appropriate for a person who has taken the oath of the Constitution.

Kejriwal has so far skipped eight previous summons issued by the ED on March 4, February 26, February 19, February 2, January 18, January 3, November 2 and on December 22, calling them "illegal and politically motivated".

The ED wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalised, and allegations of bribery.

While skipping the eighth summons issued by the ED, AAP, in a statement, termed it "illegal", saying that the ED should stop sending a summons and wait for the court's decision as the probe agency has already approached the court on the matter.

A day after Kejriwal skipped the fifth summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate, the agency on February 3 approached a Delhi court against him for the first time for "non-compliance with the summons".

The case against the AAP supremo is based on a First Information Report (FIR) alleging multiple irregularities in the formation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy (2021-22) by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The policy was withdrawn after allegations of corruption.

In its sixth charge sheet filed in the case on December 2, 2023, naming AAP leader Sanjay Singh and his aide Sarvesh Mishra, the ED has claimed that the AAP used kickbacks worth Rs 45 crore generated via the policy as part of its assembly elections campaign in Goa in 2022.

Two senior AAP leaders -- Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh -- are already under judicial custody in the case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning and on October 5, the ED arrested Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)