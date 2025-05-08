New Delhi [India], May 8, (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday paid heartfelt tribute to Indian Army soldier Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar who was killed in unprovoked Pakistani shelling across the Line of Control (LoC).

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "The entire nation pays tribute to soldier Dinesh Kumar Sharma ji, who was martyred valiantly while protecting the country in the cowardly firing by Pakistan."

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: From US and UK to Israel, Here's a List of Countries That Backed India After Strikes on Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan, PoJK.

"May God grant the departed soul a place in his lotus feet and give the family the strength to bear this immense loss. The country will never forget their sacrifice," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, heart-wrenching visuals from his home showed his inconsolable wife, devastated parents, and a mourning village that gathered to pay their respects. Dinesh Kumar is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and siblings.

Also Read | 'High Alert on Borders': NSA Ajit Doval Briefs PM Narendra Modi After Operation Sindoor.

Kapil, the brother of Dinesh Kumar, recounted the sequence of events to ANI. "At 4 AM, I received a call from his number. When I called back at 8 AM, his senior answered and informed me that my brother was in serious condition at the field hospital and was undergoing surgery. Later, when I called again, I was told that my brother was stable. But when I called the field hospital directly, I was informed that my brother had passed away," Kapil said.

"His (Dinesh) body will reach after 2 PM today," added Kapil.

Earlier, the White Knight Corps on Wednesday confirmed the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of the 5 Field Regiment was killed in the shelling that took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Confirming his death, the White Knight Corps posted on social media platform X, "#GOC and all ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)