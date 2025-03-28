New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal prayed for the safety and well-being of those affected by the Myanmar earthquake on Friday afternoon.

"Powerful earthquake strikes Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone affected," posted Kejriwal on X.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Nirmal NR-425 Lottery Result of 28.03.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concern after a 7.2 scale quake jolted Myanmar and Thailand.

"Concerned by the situation in the wake of the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, we asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," posted PM on X.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: How Many Central Govt Employees and Pensioners Will Benefit From 8th CPC? Nirmala Sitharaman Gives Official Estimate.

Reportedly, Thailand's stock exchange suspended trading after the Myanmar earthquake, said Reuters.

A building under construction in the Chatuchak district collapsed following the earthquake, trapping 43 workers, according to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine, reported Nation Thailand. Seven workers managed to escape the site, and the Narenthorn Emergency Medical Services Center, along with its rescue network, has been dispatched to provide immediate assistance.

Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra issued an urgent nationwide alert, warning the public to remain vigilant for potential aftershocks following the earthquake, reported Nation Thailand. The Prime Minister ordered a coordinated response across all government ministries to address the developing situation.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on Friday at 11:50 am (local time), the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres and was recorded at Latitude 21.93 N and Longitude 96.07 E.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 7.2, On: 28/03/2025 11:50:52 IST, Lat: 21.93 N, Long: 96.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)