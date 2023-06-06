Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): The pleasant weather conditions in the north Indian hill town of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla are drawing tourists across India. From January through May this year, 72 lakh tourists have arrived in the region, according to the state authorities.

The Director Tourism department of Himachal Pradesh, Amit Kashyap said that the tourist arrival has increased and the pleasant weather conditions are expected to bring more in the region in the month of June.

"During Pre Covid years we had an annual number of One core 70 Lakh tourists but during the Covid years it was first 32 Lakh and later 57 years. Last year we received 1 Crore 51 Lakh tourists," said Amit Kashyap,

"It shows that we had revived tourism in the state with aggressive marketing and other strategies. This year till may end we have received 72 lakh tourists and by June end we are expecting a huge footfall. In the recent weekend we had a good footfall," he added.

Amit Kashyap said that on weekendsin Shimla, the occupancy rate in Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) hotels have 70 per cent of occupancy rate while HPTDC hotels in Manali has 100 per cent occupancy rate.

The tourists are very pleased to be in the hills as they get respite from scorching heat in the plains.

"I came here on Saturday, there are lots of crowd. The weather is good and it is a very nice experience, "Said Shrestha Sahu, a tourist from Delhi.

Many of the tourists are shifting to the outskirts of Shimla instead of staying at the capital city Shimla.

"It is a very good place. I have done my studies from Shimla. We are staying in Kufri, there is so much rush here and tourists are shifting to the outskirts of Shimla," said, Saloni from Punjab. (ANI)

