Chennai, Apr 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases at 7,987, pushing the aggregate to over 9.62 lakh while 29 fatalities took the cumulative fatalities close to 13,000.

The capital city clocked 2,558 cases while the state's active caseload touched 9,62,935 and the toll stood at 12,999.

With the cases showing a steady rise, state Health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam briefed Madras high court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on the prevailing situation and measures initiated to contain the virus spread.

"The number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu is not so high as in other states," Radhakrishnan said.

Apart from explaining the current position, they had briefed the CJ "in a detailed manner" the measures being taken to prevent the virus spread in the court premises, especially among the judicial officials and lawyers, Radhakrishnan told reporters.

Among the new cases in Tamil Nadu were persons who had arrived from other states like Bihar, Jharkhand,Delhi, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh by air and road.

As many as 4,176 patients were discharged following treatment today and the cumulative figure of recoveries stood at 8,91,839. The number of active cases was 58,097.

Of the 29 fatalities, 22 were due to comorbidities.

Chennai accounted for the bulk of fresh cases with 2,558 infections. The metro's overall COVID-19 tally is 2,74,734.

After Chennai, Chengalpattu reported 685 fresh cases, followed by Coimbatore at 534 and Thiruvallur (473).

On the Covid-19 vaccine front, Radhakrishnan said the Centre had assured to provide about two lakh doses to Tamil Nadu and claimed the state did not register any adverse effects on those who received the shots.

"No case has been reported on adverse effects after administering the vaccine. Experts feel that the vaccination would not only reduce the severity of the virus but also brings down the fatalities," the health secretary said.

Claiming that lack of information among the public had created an artificial scarcity of COVID beds in state-run institutions, the health secretary said the government has made available 19,422 beds in the metro and this will be upgraded on a daily basis.

Further, the bed strength in the Covid Care Centres across the state will be enhanced to 1.38 lakh soon.

Meanwhile, popular actor Vivek who took the shots at a government hospital here appealed to the people to vaccinate soon and safeguard themselves from the pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)