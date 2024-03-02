Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 2 (ANI): All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi visited the Rameshwaram Cafe in Hyderabad in solidarity with the victims of the blast at it's branch in Bengaluru's Whitefield where at least nine people have been injured.

Condemning the incident, Owaisi noted that the Cafe was named after former President APJ Abdul Kalam's birthplace.

"Visited Hyderabad's @RameshwaramCafe in solidarity. The food was lovely & it's very important to remember that the Cafe is named after APJ Abdul Kalam's birth place. #RameshwaramCafeBlast is an act of cowardice and an attack on India's values," Owaisi said in a post on 'X'.

Owaisi was seen having a sumptuous meal and interacting with some of the visitors at the cafe.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited those injured in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast admitted to hospitals in Bengaluru and assured them that the government would cover their medical expenses.

"Government will bear the treatment charges of all the patients. Around ten people are injured. Three are here in the Brookfield Hospital and six others are admitted in Vydehi Hospital. I am also going there. The patients are recovering and responding very well to the treatment" Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Siddaramaiah government over the incident saying that it should take strong action against the accused.

Earlier on Friday, the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka said that the ruling Congress party needs to change its mindset and strictly take action against such nefarious elements who are trying to destabilize the law and order situation in the state.

"The mindset has to be changed. They (Karnataka government) are saying 'Brand Bengaluru' but it will become 'Bomb Bengaluru'. I request the government to take serious action. There is no law and order. This government is not running properly," Ashoka said speaking to reporters. (ANI)

