Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India] May 1 (ANI): On International Workers' Day, ASHA workers in Kerala intensified their ongoing protest, which entered its 81st day outside the state Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The rally, demanding better pay and working conditions, began on February 10 and has become one of the longest-running demonstrations by ASHA workers in the state.

While the hunger strike was called off after 43 days, the movement is entering a new phase. ASHA workers have announced a large-scale rally from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. It is scheduled to take place from May 5 to 17.

Also Read | WAVES Summit 2025: Dawn of Orange Economy, India Emerging As Global Hub for Creative Content, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, the protest has received growing public support from Mallika Sarabhai, a well-known classical dancer and chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam, a deemed university of art and culture. She expressed her solidarity with the ASHA workers in a Facebook post, criticising the restrictions placed on her freedom of expression. She also acknowledged a citizen-led crowdfunding initiative headed by writer Sarah Joseph aimed at raising funds to supplement ASHA workers' salaries.

"Today I got my first taste of what it means to be the Chancellor of a University. Restricted speech. There is an ASHA workers' agitation on in Thrissur about increasing their pay. I believe these workers everywhere do very important work and are ill paid and used. Sarah Joseph is leading a citizens' crowdfunding to increase their salary." Sarabhai wrote.

Also Read | Hiring Surge in India: White-Collar Jobs Sees 9% Growth YoY To Start FY 2025-26, Pharma, Realty and GCC Sectors Lead, Says Naukri Report.

Sarabhai, further added, "I was asked for my opinion and gave it as me, as I have done all my life. Oh, not allowed any more. Hmmm. How do I stop being me? Do I even want to?"

ASHA workers in Kerala are on an indefinite strike over several demands, including better pay and improved working conditions.

Following the protests by ASHA and Anganwadi workers, women police rank holders have also been protesting. Candidates from the Women Civil Police Officer (CPO) rank list, of which less than 30 per cent have been appointed, staged a protest in front of the Secretariat. According to reports, out of over 900 candidates on the Women CPO rank list, only around 200 have received appointment recommendations so far.

The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers were protesting in Kerala against the Left Democratic Alliance (LDF) government, demanding a monthly honorarium of Rs 21,000 per month and a retirement benefit of Rs 5 lakh.

On International Women's Day, they organised a massive demonstration in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, joined by women from across Kerala and various women's organisations, further intensifying the agitation.

In an attempt to pacify the workers, the Kerala Health Department decided to release two months' pending dues and relax certain eligibility criteria for honorarium payments.

However, ASHA workers refused to back down, insisting on a substantial salary hike. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)