Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 27 (ANI): Reacting to the alleged rape of a minor girl in Rajsamand, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said on Friday that the state of Rajasthan has become number one in the exploitation of women because the Ashok Gehlot government backs rapists and criminals.

"Today Rajasthan has become number one in the exploitation of women. This is because the Ashok Gehlot government saves rapists and criminals," said Poonawalla.

Further speaking about the incident, Poonawalla said, "A 15-year-old specially-abled girl was gang raped and when the girl and her family went for justice to the police, it came to light from media sources that efforts were being made to suppress the matter because the accused were linked to the Congress party."

The BJP leader highlighted that this kind of attitude by Congress is not new and multiple such incidents have occurred in the past as well.

"Rajasthan CM himself has called most of the rape cases fake," said Poonawalla.

He further said, "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra only comes for tourism and she never visits any of the victims. Today, Rajasthan and the country are ashamed."

Earlier on Thursday, police confirmed the apprehension of two men in Rajasthan's Rajsamand for allegedly raping a mentally challenged minor girl.

"We have registered an FIR under the POCSO Act. The parents demanded a medical test from the medical board for which arrangement has been made in RK Hospital after talking to the CMO. Police have detained two accused and taken them into custody," said Rajsamand ASP, Shivlal Bairwa.

The incident occurred more than a week ago but no FIR was registered into the matter for the first week and neither the victim's medical was conducted.

The victim's father while speaking to ANI said, "I had to wait for four hours yesterday (October 25) for the complaint to be registered but still no one heard my complaint."

After some BJP leaders came to know about the incident, they accompanied the victim and her father to the police station on October 26, where they were told that the FIR was registered the previous night (October 25) only, but the victim's father said that he was not given any information of the FIR being registered.

There have been posts making rounds on social media with claims that the accused were associated with the Congress party and images have also been shared in these posts to support these claims. (ANI)

