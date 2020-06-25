Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday posted a selfie, wearing a mask, on social media as part of the state government's 10-day drive to raise awareness campaign for protection against coronavirus.

The Rajasthan CM urged people to post their videos and photos with the hashtag 'MainSatarkHoon' on Twitter, in which they are "wearing a mask, maintaining Do Gaj Doori (two arms distance), following health precautions or doing your bit in raising awareness around you."

Several ministers of the Gehlot Cabinet uploaded their photos on the social media websites in support of the state government's initiative.

As of Thursday, Rajasthan had 16,009 confirmed COVID-19 cases. This includes 3,023 active cases and 12,611 cured and discharged patients. The toll due to the infection stands at 375 in the state. (ANI)

