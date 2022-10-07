New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as the principal secretary in the home department of the Delhi government, according to an official order issued on Friday.

The 1992-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, who is currently the special officer, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), will continue to hold this charge, it said.

"The Hon'ble Lt Governor, Delhi is pleased to post Shri Ashwani Kumar, IAS, (AGMUT: 1992), Special Officer, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as Principal Secretary (Home), Govt. of NCT of Delhi, with immediate effect, in pursuance of the approval of the Competent Authority," read the order issued by the Services Department of the city government.

In addition, Kumar shall continue to be the special officer, MCD, as appointed vide Ministry of Home Affair's order dated May 20, 2022.

His appointment as special officer, MCD had come into effect from May 22, the day when the three erstwhile civic bodies -- North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations -- had got unified into a new MCD.

Kumar has earlier served as the chief secretary of Puducherry. PTI KND

