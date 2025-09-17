New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw donated blood during a Seva Saptah (Service Week) initiative to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on Wednesday.

Ashwini Vaishnaw donated blood at the blood camp organised by Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad at Anuvrath Bhawan, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital.

Wishing PM Modi on the occasion, the Railways Minister said that the Prime Minister has made politics a "medium to serve".

Vaishnaw told reporters, "Today is a very auspicious day. A mega blood donation drive has been organised on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday. PM Modi has turned politics into a medium to serve... My greetings to PM Modi on his birthday."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also took part in the BJP's Seva Pakhwada in Mumbai and said that the party is organising over 100 programs in North Mumbai to mark PM Modi's birthday.

Addressing reporters, he said, "Today, over 100 'seva' (service) programs are being organised in North Mumbai. Initiatives related to healthcare and cleanliness are being held. Different kinds of medical camps are being organised in slum areas."

He said that the party is launching campaigns to provide a nutrition kit to pregnant women and sanitary pads to girls in municipal schools.

"We are launching a new campaign and providing pregnant women with a kit to ensure they receive proper nutrition during the first 3-4 months of pregnancy and for a few months after the child is born. We did an exercise in our area and made sanitary pads available to girls of municipal schools and one member of their families. This project is being started in the entire Mumbai for girls of all municipal schools," he said.

Piyush Goyal added, "PM Modi inspires us to do as much service work as possible to make an impact in society...We will be celebrating this Seva Pakhwada for 15 days in the entire North Mumbai, from today till Mahatma Gandhi's birthday on 2 October."

The BJP is carrying out a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday.

The party is organising blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government during the campaign. (ANI)

