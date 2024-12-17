In a significant discovery, an abandoned Radha-Krishna Temple was found in Sambhal's Sarai Tarin area. The ancient temple, once surrounded by Hindu families who later migrated, had remained closed for years and was only opened for worship during festivals. Acting on information, the police reopened the temple on Tuesday, December 17, initiating cleaning efforts to restore the premises. This discovery follows the reopening of Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple on December 13, uncovered during an anti-encroachment drive. Sambhal Temple: 3 Damaged Idols Found Inside Well, Days After Bhasma Shankar Temple’s Reopening (Watch Videos).

Abandoned Radha-Krishna Temple Found in Sambhal

Sambhal: Another Temple Found In Sambhal's Sarai Tarin area, another temple that had been closed for years has been discovered. Worship was conducted here only during festivals. Upon receiving information, the police arrived and had the temple opened. The ancient temple,… pic.twitter.com/fanXkLPIdJ — IANS (@ians_india) December 17, 2024

