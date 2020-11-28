Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector was arrested by the Rajasthan ACB on Saturday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 24,000, officials said.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended ASI Laxman Ram of Jawahar Circle police station for receiving the bribe, ACB DG B L Soni said.
Also Read | Farmers Protest in Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union Unmoved by Amit Shah’s ‘Conditional Offer’ For Talks.
He said the accused had demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant, against whom a case was registered in the police station, for settling the matter.
After verification, an ACB team laid a trap and arrested him. The accused is being interrogated.
Also Read | Dimple Kapadia on Christopher Nolan’s Tenet: I Have to See It Three Times More to Completely Understand.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)