Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector was arrested by the Rajasthan ACB on Saturday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 24,000, officials said.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended ASI Laxman Ram of Jawahar Circle police station for receiving the bribe, ACB DG B L Soni said.

He said the accused had demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant, against whom a case was registered in the police station, for settling the matter.

After verification, an ACB team laid a trap and arrested him. The accused is being interrogated.

