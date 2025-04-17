New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary (ABWLS), a protected area nestled along Delhi's southern Ridge, is steadily transforming into a thriving eco-tourism hub and a biodiversity haven, the city's environment minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said on Thursday.

In a post on X, the minister uploaded a video and a photo of a wild cat, stating: "We are committed to preserving Delhi's natural heritage. Asola Bhatti is being developed as a model for eco-tourism and wildlife conservation."

Also Read | Murshidabad Violence: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Ignores Mamata Banerjee's Request To Not Visit Riots-Hit Town, State Submits Report to High Court.

Access to the sanctuary is strictly regulated and permitted only via eco-friendly electric golf carts. The area is almost entirely fenced and equipped with camera systems used for wildlife monitoring and research, officials said.

To support the resident wildlife population, several water holes have been developed across the sanctuary and are regularly replenished with fresh, potable water, they added.

Also Read | 'I Am Home Minister, but Ask My Children To Share Live Location', Says Andhra Pradesh HM V Anitha While Citing Rise in Sexual Harassment Cases.

The ABWLS is home to a rich diversity of flora and fauna and serves as a crucial biodiversity hotspot within the national capital. It supports species across different trophic levels, including squirrels, deer, nilgai, monkeys, langurs and even leopards, the minister said in his post on the microblogging platform.

He also attributed the increasing wildlife presence to the government's conservation efforts, stating, "Under PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision and CM Rekha Gupta Ji's leadership, we're proving that a modern city can still make space for the wild. And we are not just witnessing this biodiversity -- we are actively safeguarding it and taking care of it."

The post said the video and the picture were captured in the sanctuary on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)