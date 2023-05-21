Sonitpur (Assam) [India], May 21 (ANI): Police arrested 11 persons for their alleged involvement in fake gold smuggling in Assam's Sonitpur district. Based on a tip-off, Sonitpur district police on Saturday launched operations and arrested 11 persons from different locations within the district. said Sonitpur Additional Superintendent of Police Madhurima Das on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Baharul Ali, Liyakat Ali, Halibut Ali, Rafiqul Islam, Nizamuddin, Abdul Salem, Harmuz Ali, Abdul Matleb, Hanif Ali, Nur Amin, Rafiqul Islam, added the ASP.

The accused were arrested from Tezpur Borghat, Chariduar, and Bhalukjarani of the district.

"We have arrested 11 persons named Baharul Ali, Liyakat Ali, Halibut Ali, Rafiqul Islam, Nizamuddin, Abdul Salem, Harmuz Ali, all hailing from Chariduar area while Abdul Matleb, Hanif Ali are from Bhalukjarani area and Nur Amin, Rafiqul Islam from Borghat area. They are allegedly involved in fake gold smuggling activities," said the ASP.

Police also recovered fake gold pieces from their possession. Assam police have arrested 71 persons from different parts of the state in the past 24 hours in connection with fake gold smuggling cases.

Police are investigating the matter further. (ANI)

