Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], May 8 (ANI): At least 13 cadres of the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) surrendered before the security forces at Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Sunday.

The AANLA cadres deposited four AK series rifles, five pistols, and a large amount of ammunition.

Senior officials of Assam Police, Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) were present at the arms laying ceremony.

Satyaraj Hazarika, DIG (Central Range) said that 13 cadres of AANLA laid down their arms on Sunday and they had deposited four AK series rifles, five pistols, and several rounds of live ammunition.

"Following the appeal made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to make Assam a terrorism free state, we and Indian Army and other security forces were engaged in works to bring the AANLA cadres to the mainstream, and following our efforts, they (AANLA cadres) agreed to come forward and today 13 cadres laid down their arms," Hazarika said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took Twitter to inform about the same.

"Continuing our peace march, I am glad to share that 13 cadres of All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) have surrendered today at Bokajan PS Karbi Anglong in presence of officials of Assam Police, Assam Rifles, and 20Bn CRPF. They have laid down arms and ammunition," tweeted Sarma. (ANI)

