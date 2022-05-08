Ludhiana, May 8: In yet another horrifying incident of sexual assault, a class-8 boy was allegedly sodomised for a year by three men. The three accused including two brothers were arrested on Saturday.

As per the report published in the Hindustan Times, the accused trio was identified as Balbir Singh (24), his brother, Gurpreet Singh (22), and Rajit Kumar (24), all auto-drivers and residents of Partap Singh Wala village. The victim's father, in his complaint, said that "his son who is 16-years-old had been depressed for past few days. When he asked him about it, he shared his ordeal. He said the accused had been sodomising him for a year, and the trio had also threatened him of dire consequences if he told anybody.” Punjab Shocker: Youth Sodomises 6-Year-Old Boy in Ludhiana, Arrested.

After learning about the sexual assault, the victim's father approached the police station and lodged a complaint. On the basis of the complaint, a case under Sections 377, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused trio.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2022 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).