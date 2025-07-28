Guwahati, Jul 28 (PTI) Assam Police on Monday "pushed back" 20 alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators back into the neighbouring country from Sribhumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"Today, @assampolice has pushed back 20 illegal infiltrators from Sribhumi, back to Bangladesh, where they actually belong," Sarma said in a post on X.

Sarma said that Assam is "home for all Indians, not for illegal foreigners trying to alter the state's demography".

"We will not tolerate illegal immigrants," he asserted.

The chief minister had claimed that more than 370 alleged illegal immigrants have been "pushed back" into Bangladesh in recent months and the state government is committed to an infiltration-free Assam.

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast since disturbances began in the neighbouring country last year.

Assam Police are also maintaining a high alert along the India-Bangladesh border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally, an official said.

