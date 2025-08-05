Cachar (Assam) [India], August 5 (ANI): Police recovered and seized 20,000 Yaba tablets and 216 grams of heroin in Assam's Cachar district, officials said on Tuesday. Five people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said that, acting on credible intelligence, the district police launched two special operations on Monday evening to intercept the illegal transportation of narcotic substances. The operations were carried out at Sonabarighat under Silchar police station and Hmarkhawlen under Lakhipur police station.

"During the operations, police recovered 18 soap cases containing heroin weighing about 216 grams and 20000 Yaba tablets respectively. During the operations, two vehicles used in the illegal transportation of narcotic substances were seized. In this connection, five persons have been arrested," SP Mahatta said.

The arrested persons were identified as Ayesha Begum Chaudhary, Muslima Begum Mazumder, Jalal Ahmed Chaudhary, Rabijul Ali Chaudhary and Lalpu Singsit.

"The price of the seized article is worth about Rs 7 crore in the black market. Both the vehicles and the narcotic substances have been seized in the presence of independent witnesses. During the examination, the drug detection kit showed positive results for heroin and methamphetamine. Further investigation into both cases has been on," Numal Mahatta said.

Earlier on July 21, Assam Police recovered and seized three gold biscuits weighing about 439 grams and apprehended a person in Cachar district, officials said.

Numal Mahatta, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, based on reliable information regarding the smuggling of suspected gold biscuits, on Sunday (July 20), an operation was conducted near Ramnagar bypass under the jurisdiction of Silchar Police Station.

"During the operation, the police team recovered 3 gold biscuits weighing about 439 grams. The gold biscuits were recovered from the possession of one person, namely Khamneu Munluah (32 years old) of Lamka area in Churachandpur district of Manipur. The same were seized in the presence of independent witnesses at the spot. The gold biscuits were transported from Manipur and were supposed to be delivered somewhere near ISBT, Silchar," Numal Mahatta said. (ANI)

