Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 9 (ANI): A three km-long community-managed solar-powered fence installed to secure human elephant conflict (HEC)-affected Rangagarah village under Goalpara Forest Range of Goalpara Forest Division in Assam was inaugurated and handed over to the community.

According to the release, the solar fence installation work was successfully completed in June of this year by the Aaranyak team, the Forest Department, and the local community-level committee in a collaborative effort under the sponsorship of the Goalpara Forest Division Solar Fence Project.

The Rangagarah village has around 55 households. The residents of the village belong to the indigenous Rabha community, and 95% of the villagers depend on agriculture for their livelihood, as stated in the release.

The villagers have been facing a serious HEC issue for the last 20 years. The local community has been losing crops, properties, and even lives due to HEC.

The Range Officer Sashi Mohan Sinha of Goalpara Sadar Range inaugurated the fence recently by cutting the ceremonial red ribbon. Later, in a formal inauguration meeting, the solar fence was handed over to the Rangagarah local community and an MoU was signed between the local community, the Forest Department and Aaranyak.

Around 60 local villagers participated in the meeting, presided over by Narah Rabha, the Gaon Burah of the village. Range Officer Sashi Bhusan Sinha delivered a lecture on the HEC issue and the importance of solar fencing for mitigation, emphasising the responsibility of local villagers to establish coexistence between humans and elephants.

From Aaranyak, Assistant Manager Anjan Baruah spoke about the effectiveness of solar fencing, the responsibilities of the community in maintaining the fence, and highlighted dos and don'ts regarding the management of solar fence.

Others from the Aaranyak team attending the meeting included Swapan Das, Ripunjoy Nath, Bijoy Kalita and Rohit Nath. The Forest Department team included Makri Beat Officer B Kalita, Forest Guard Pradyumna Baruah, besides the Range officer and some other staff. (ANI)

