Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 11 (ANI): A 50-year-old woman entrepreneur from the Nitaipukhuri area of Assam's Sivasagar district, has successfully revived the traditional Muga silk industry in the upper Assam region.

Despite facing many challenges, Kalyani Gogoi who is now leading and supporting nearly 1000 women weavers, has earned Rs 20-30 lakh annually by selling traditional Muga Silk products.

A Postgraduate in the Assamese language Kalyani started her journey in the traditional Muga Silk industry in 1996.

"Sivasagar district is a potential district where a large number of Muga silkworm seeds have been produced and there are many women weavers, rears, and spinners in the district. We established a Eri-Muga Paat Utpadan Kendra and we have given training to many people about this industry. The Assam Government has also been supporting us," Kalyani Gogoi told ANI.

She further said that she first established Nitaipukhuri Boyan Silpa Samiti and now there are around 1000 women weavers who are working in the traditional Muga Silk industry in the district.

Adding on Gogoi said that the government had given them a platform to showcase and sell their products.

"The government has given us a platform to showcase and sell our products. We have participated in many expos where we sold our products. Now we are participating in this expo (Saras Mela) and we already sold our products worth more than Rs 20 lakh," Kalyani Gogoi said.

According to the Assam government's data, Assam contributes 95 per cent and 65 per cent of the country's total Muga and Eri production respectively.

Smriti Rekha Pegu, another woman entrepreneur of Assam's Dhemaji district who is also a member of a Women Self Help Group "Lakhimi Self Help Group" said that they were now engaged in the production of handicrafts and handlooms.

"We have got a good platform like Saras Mela where we can showcase and sell our products. We are now making many items like bags, hats, and traditional clothes. Annually we sold our products worth around Rs 10 lakh. We are very happy with our work," Smriti Rekha Pegu said speaking to ANI.

Biju Moni Kakati, a woman entrepreneur from the Agaon district said that the government was working very well to empower women and extended their support to us.

"The government has made many of us self-reliant. We hope that the government will do more for us. We are now working on jute-based production, handloom and other activities," Biju Moni Kakati said.

The Assam government has organized Asomi Saras Mela in Guwahati which is showcasing the exquisite creations of craftsmen and entrepreneurs who have got an opportunity to display their products to a large audience. (ANI)

