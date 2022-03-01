Morigaon (Assam) [India], March 1 (ANI): Assam police seized 570 grams of heroin at Jagiroad in Morigaon, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Tuesday.

He further added that the arrested accused is a resident of a neighboring state.

Complimenting the state police, Sarma tweeted, "Last night, Morigaon Police seized 570 grams of Heroin at Jagiroad. An accused, resident of a neighbouring state, has been arrested during the operation. Compliments to Assam police for its continued good work." (ANI)

