Barcelona: Global technology brand OPPO on Monday showcased a lineup of new technologies, including 150W SUPERVOOC flash charge with battery health engine that doubles battery lifespan, 240W SUPERVOOC flash charge and OPPO Find X5 series devices at the ‘Mobile World Congress' (MWC) 2022 here. The 240W SUPERVOOC flash charge technology marks the latest technological breakthrough in the mobile phone industry. Oppo Find X5 Pro & Find X5 With Hasselblad Cameras Launched Globally, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Likely to charge a 4,500mAh battery from 1 per cent to 100 per cent in about 9 minutes, the 240W SUPERVOOC kicks off a new era of safe and efficient flash charging, the company said.

We're speeding up fast charging. ⚡️ OPPO 240W #SUPERVOOC Flash Charge delivers 100% battery in just 9 minutes, for record-breaking, industry-leading speed. 🚀 #OPPOxMWC22 pic.twitter.com/gPDurHh1Qg — OPPO (@oppo) February 28, 2022

"Despite the many challenges we've faced over the past years, the telecommunications industry has still seen positive development, and we at OPPO have seen a steady growth. Technologies like the 240W SUPERVOOC flash charge demonstrate our leadership in innovation," Billy Zhang, Vice President of Overseas Sales and Service of OPPO, told IANS.

The 150W SUPERVOOC can charge a 4500mAh battery from 1 per cent to 50 percent in 5 minutes, and all the way to 100 per cent in 15 minutes. In addition, the adapter for 150W SUPERVOOC with BHE leverages gallium nitride (GaN) to reduce the size of the adapter to nearly the same size as the previous generation 65W SUPERVOOC adapter.

"Through our new brand proposition, ‘Inspiration Ahead', OPPO uses innovation and collaboration to collectively overcome challenges with our partners, bringing human-centric and inspiring technology experiences to users around the world," Zhang added.

OPPO has maintained its position as the world's fourth largest smartphone brand in 2021, with YoY growth of 22 per cent and a market share of 11 per cent, according to Canalys. The shipments of the OPPO Find X3 Series have increased by 140 per cent compared with the previous generation. The company has ranked as the world's second largest Android 5G smartphone brand for the two consecutive years. OPPO also detailed its efforts in environmental protection, youth empowerment, digital inclusion and health and wellbeing in the ‘2021 OPPO Sustainability Report'.

