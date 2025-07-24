New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President and Assam Minister Atul Bora led an AGP delegation to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday. BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda was present during the meeting.

The AGP delegation consisted of Working President and Minister Keshab Mahanta, AGP General Secretary and newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya, and senior AGP leader and Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Bora wrote, "Had the honour of leading an AGP delegation to meet Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi today. Hon'ble BJP National President and Union Minister Shri @JPNadda Ji was present during the meeting."

Atul Bora said, "We expressed our heartfelt gratitude to Shri Amit Shah Ji for his unwavering support and visionary leadership, which continue to guide Assam toward lasting peace and accelerated progress.

Bora praised Amit Shah's leadership, noting it has "guided Assam toward lasting peace and accelerated progress."

He added that under the NDA government, the state has witnessed "transformative development."

He wrote, "Under the NDA Government, Assam has witnessed transformative development, and the AGP -- a proud ally of the BJP-led NDA -- remains firmly committed to this journey of unprecedented growth and stability."

He added, "The BJP-AGP alliance will continue working in close coordination to ensure inclusive development and a brighter future for every citizen of our state." (ANI)

