Guwahati, Apr 27 (PTI) AICC general secretary and the party's Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh on Thursday met with leaders of 10 opposition parties, barring the AIUDF, to discuss about the prospects of an alliance for next year's Lok Sabha polls.

The opposition parties attending the meeting include the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, CPI(M), NCP, Trinamool Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Singh, before the start of the meeting, which is still underway, said there is no question of holding talks with the AIUDF, as it parted ways following the last assembly polls.

He said they will “discuss possibilities of alliance with like-minded secular parties".

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Bora said they are holding preliminary discussions, and the aim is to unite to defeat “communal forces”.

Earlier in the day, Singh, who is on a two-day visit to the state, held discussions with various party leaders from Silchar, Karimganj, Diphu, Dhubri and Kokrajhar Parliamentary constituencies on various issues related to the 2024 general elections.

He is also scheduled to meet representatives of the remaining constituencies on Friday.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats with the BJP in nine, Congress in three while the AIUDF and an Independent represent one constituency each.

