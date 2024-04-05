Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has issued show cause notices to its MLA Abdur Rashid Mondal and the party spokesperson, Romen Kumar Borthakur, for their involvement in 'anti-party-activities'.

"It has been reported to President Assam PCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah that you have been deliberately violating party discipline and getting involved in many anti-party activities, which has raised questions in the minds of party workers. They have categorically mentioned your direct involvement against Indian National Congress party 2 No. Dhubri Lok Sabha candidate Rakibul Hussain" read the show cause notice issued to MLA Abdur Rashid Mondal on Thursday.

"As directed by APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah, show cause notice has been served to you and you are requested to send your reply within two days, as to why not action be taken against you for repeatedly violating party discipline and indulging in anti-party activities," said in the show cause notice served to Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mondal," mentioned the show cause notice further.

Party's spokesperson Romen Kumar Borthakur has also been served with the show notice, for his alleged involvement in "doing conspiracy to damage the image of the party and false misinformation and allegations."

Earlier, on Wednesday Maharashtra leader Sanjay Nirupam was expelled from the Congress for "indiscipline" and "anti-party statements".

The polling for the 14 seats in Assam will be held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. The counting of the votes will be done on June 4. In 2019 elections, BJP won a maximum of nine seats, followed by Congress with three seats and All India United Democratic Front (AIDUF) winning one seat. (ANI)

