Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Kokrajhar police on Sunday recovered arms and huge quantity of ammunition from Saraibil and Sarfanguri areas here in the "fight against militancy" in Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD).

Police have seized five AK rifles, one INSAS rifle, one MMG with chain, five pistols and a huge quantity of ammunition from Saraibil and Sarfanguri area of Kokrajhar.

In a tweet, Assam police said, "In continuation of our fight against militancy in Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD), Kokrajhar Police today recovered five AK rifles, one INSAS rifle, one MMG with chain, five pistols and a huge quantity of ammunition from Saraibil and Sarfanguri area of Kokrajhar." (ANI)

