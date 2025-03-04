Guwahati, Mar 4 (PTI) All the opposition AIUDF legislators were suspended from the Assam Assembly for 10 minutes on Tuesday, while other members were also suspended for various durations over different issues.

The House also witnessed two adjournments during the day over different issues.

Also Read | What Is Acute Respiratory Insufficiency? Pope Francis Suffers 2 Episodes of Respiratory Failure Caused by Bronchospasm, Know All About It.

The entire AIUDF bench was suspended by Deputy Speaker Numal Momin as the opposition party persisted with its demand for a breach of privilege motion against Health Minister Ashok Singhal for his purported remarks against Bengali-speaking Muslims.

Proceedings of the House were adjourned for 20 minutes by Speaker Biswajit Daimary as the AIUDF members created a ruckus, seeking the motion even after Daimary had disallowed it.

Also Read | Railway Exam Paper Leak Scam Busted; CBI Arrests 9 Officials, Recovers INR 1.17 Crore Collected From Candidates for Leaking Question Papers.

When the House reassembled, they continued to press for their demand. Momin, who was now presiding over the proceedings, requested them to take their seats and bring the issue under relevant provisions, as a breach of privilege motion was not admissible in this case.

As the AIUDF MLAs persisted with their demand, Momin ordered the suspension of the entire bench for 10 minutes.

"The AIUDF MLAs are suspended for 10 minutes. We can't adjourn the House again and again as it is run on taxpayers' money," the deputy speaker said.

Momin later suspended Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi for the entire day when he refused to accept the chair's ruling for withdrawal of a resolution moved by him and continued demanding a vote on the matter.

Gogoi had moved a resolution for the restoration of Old Pension Scheme for government employees, which the deputy speaker turned down following a voice vote.

The Independent MLA, refusing to withdraw his resolution, demanded a vote on the matter of withdrawal, with AIUDF legislators also supporting him.

As it led to noisy scenes in the House, Momin adjourned proceedings for three minutes.

But even when the House reassembled, Gogoi continued to demand the vote, leading the deputy speaker to suspend him for the rest of the day.

Earlier in the day, Gogoi was asked to leave the House for the duration of the Question Hour by Speaker Daimary, maintaining that the Independent MLA was disrupting proceedings as he continued to raise allegations of non-implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission.

Daimary also suspended AIUDF legislator Ashraful Hussain and Congress MLA Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam for the duration of the Question Hour for persisting with their arguments, not heeding the Speaker's request to sit down and allow proceedings to continue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)