Guwahati, Mar 8 (PTI) A Bangladeshi man was caught while trying to enter India illegally and sent back across the border by the Assam Police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

He, however, did not specify the place where the infiltrator was caught.

"Monitored. Caught. Pushed Back. That's @assampolice's strong strategy to keep our borders infiltration free," Sarma posted on X.

"Following this strong stance, one Bangaladesh national, Ashraful Haque was caught and sent back across the border," he added, lauding the state police force.

Over 310 infiltrators have been sent back from Assam in such a manner over the last few months, according to officials.

