Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday won all the 26 seats in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Assam while Congress drew a blank after the results for the council elections were announced.

BJP National Vice President and party in charge of Assam Baijayant Jay Panda said informed that BJP has won all the 26 seats in the KAAC election.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 735 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Positivity Rate at 4.35%.

"It's a clean sweep for the @BJP4Assam in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council by winning all 26 seats. Tremendous performance by the party under the guiding light of PM Narendra Modi ji and able leadership of Himanta Biswa ji," Panda said in a tweet.

United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro said that the people of Karbi Anglong have yet again reposed their faith on BJP and voted for peace and progress in the KAAC elections.

Also Read | International Day of Yoga 2022: PM Narendra Modi Urges Everyone to Make Yoga Part of Daily Routine.

He said that this win testifies the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in ensuring continuous progress and development in the hill districts.

"The contribution of Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita and progressive leadership of KAAC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang played a vital role in BJP's emphatic win," he said in a tweet.

The elections for the 26 seats were held on June 8.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in a series of tweets, congratulated all the Assam BJP workers on the landslide victory in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council polls and said the win reflects the complete trust of people in the development initiatives of PM Narendra Modi in the last eight years.

"Gratitude to BJP National President JP Nadda, CM Himanta Biswa and BJP Assam Pradesh State President Bhabesh Kalita for their leadership. Heartfelt thanks to the hardwork of all karyakartas and the people for their unstinted love and support," he said.

He also thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing peace to the beautiful hill region of Karbi Anglong under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi.

"My best wishes to all the elected candidates. May you work with dedication and honesty to carry forward the journey of peace & development of Karbi Anglong," he added.

Notably, violence had erupted at two polling booths under Duar Amla council constituency in West Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday during the KAAC election, said police.

According to the police, an irate mob destroyed ballot boxes of two polling booths and also had set a large number of ballot papers. Security personnel were forced to fire in the air to control the situation. Heavy security personnel were deployed in the area following the incident.

Re-polling at two polling booths was held on June 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)