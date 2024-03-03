Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 3 (ANI): Soon after the BJP announced her candidature from the Guwahati constituency in Assam for the Lok Sabha polls, BJP leader Bijuli Kalita Medhi expressed her gratitude to the top party leadership.

"I thank the party leadership including respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for giving me this opportunity, ..." Kalita told ANI on Sunday.

The BJP leader informed that she was selected from among 42 lakh party workers in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi again.

The list features major names including--Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

Of 195 candidates, 34 are central and state ministers while two are former Chief Ministers who have appeared on the list.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will contest from Arunachal West while Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has been fielded from Assam's Dibrugarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is facing his third Lok Sabha term, will contest from Varanasi, where the BJP is dominant since 2014.

The announcement of the candidate list follows a marathon meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP in the early hours of Friday.

The announcement came just a couple of weeks before the Lok Sabha poll schedule for the general elections.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi secured a victory in Varanasi with 6,74,664 votes against Congress's Ajay Rai.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

