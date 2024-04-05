Udalguri (Assam) [India], April 5 (ANI): Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita who was campaigning for BJP's Dilip Saikia, a candidate from Darang-Udalguri Lok Sabha seat showed confidence in Saikia and said he will win with more votes in this area.

"Dilip Saikia will win with more votes in this area. We hope that we will win 13 out of 14 seats," said Kalita on Thursday.

Dilip Saikia said, "People want PM Modi to become PM again and they are eagerly waiting for the poll day. They are ready to vote for NDA for the development and peace of the country."

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the people of Dhekiajuli for coming out in large numbers during the rally on Thursday. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party made resolutions for the development of Dhekiajuli and will execute them in the coming days.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, "Two nominations were done in Assam today. I did a rally in Dhekiajuli where people came in huge numbers in support of PM Modi. I have never seen such support in my political career. I am grateful to the people of Assam."

"During the elections, we can only make resolutions. We made resolutions for the development of Dhekiajuli. Going ahead, we will execute those resolutions," he added.

The Assam Chief Minister has also been holding the Vijay Sankalp Yatra which entered its 4th day on Thursday has covered 8 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. Speaking on the yatra Sarma said in his post on X "The pulse on the ground speaks of a Modi wave sweeping across the country. I am sticking my head out and saying Abki Baar 400 paar."

The polling for the 14 seats in Assam will be held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. The counting of the votes will be done on June 4.

In 2019 elections, BJP won a maximum of nine seats, followed by Congress with three seats and All India United Democratic Front (AIDUF) winning one seat. (ANI)

