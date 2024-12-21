Kamrup (Assam) [India], December 21 (ANI): The Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday held a protest rally in Guwahati against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged "inappropriate" behavior towards BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland, Phangnon Konyak.

BJP leader Ratna Singh demanded an apology from both Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over the incident.

"Our Scheduled Tribe community's woman from Nagaland, who is the first woman to go to the Rajya Sabha through her hard work, was disrespected. This is wrong, and Rahul Gandhi needs to learn how to respect women. Congress needs to learn this too. Rahul Gandhi should be arrested, and Kharge should apologize, Rahul Gandhi should apologize," Singh told ANI.

Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita also demanded action against Rahul Gandhi for the incident.

"Rahul Gandhi has insulted our Rajya Sabha MP Konyak, for which our thousands of workers have come to protest... action should be taken against Rahul Gandhi for the insult," Kalita told ANI.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday when Parliament witnessed parallel protests between opposition members and those from the BJP-led NDA, leading to a face-off. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged he was pushed, and two BJP members were injured in the chaos.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak accused Rahul Gandhi of "making her uncomfortable" during the Parliament protest.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed "grave concerns" over the alleged inappropriate behavior by Rahul Gandhi towards Phangnon Konyak. Taking suo-motu cognizance of the matter, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has urged the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to take appropriate action against Gandhi, ensuring that such unethical behaviour does not go unchecked. (ANI)

