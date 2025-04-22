The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is going on and the teams are fighting hard to qualify for the play-offs. Already, the first half of the competition is over and several teams are doing well consistently. Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are in the top half of the table. Teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are towards the bottom half and Mumbai Indians are still hanging in the balance. Defending champions KKR didn't have a particularly good start to the competition as they struggled to replicate their form from last season. Venkatesh Iyer Memes Go Viral After Star Kolkata Knight Riders Batter Played Slowest Knock of Career in KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

KKR have had several issues with their performance in IPL 2025, one of them being their batting combination. With Ajinkya Rahane as captain and batting at number three, it has pushed down the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell down the order, something that has not yielded any fruit so far. Several times they have lost despite their bowling doing well as the batting has not been up to the mark. They have just three wins from the first nine matches and are struggling in the seventh spot. Fans are eager to know whether KKR will qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, they will get the entire information here.

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

Team Matches Win Loss NR Points Net Run Rate Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 5 1 7 +0.212

Kolkata Knight Riders have played nine matches so far in the IPL 2025 and have won only three and have registered seven points on the board, with their latest match against Punjab Kings ending in a no result due to rain. To qualify for the play-offs, generally, a team needs 16 points. There have been exceptions, but for the past few seasons, some teams have even qualified with 14 points and a good net run rate. KKR will have to reach a minimum of 14 points and hope some other results work their way, or reach 16 points and keep things mostly under control. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR.

KKR have five matches remaining in the IPL 2025. To reach the 14-point mark, they will need to win four of them, which will take their tally to 15. That will keep them in the mix but won't confirm a slot. If they reach 16, they might have a chance to qualify without much trouble. There are already six teams who have reached the ten-point mark and they have lot of matches left to make it to 16. At this point, KKR can get a maximum of 17 points if they win their remaining five matches, which might put them in the mix for playoff qualification.

