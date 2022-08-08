Guwahati, Aug 8 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Monday approved a new policy to turn the state into a logistics hub.

It also passed amendments to existing acts to widen the scope of master plans for development of Guwahati and other urban areas of the state.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved the Assam Logistics Policy, 2022, under which a dedicated logistics division headed by a secretary-rank officer will be set up.

Among the key features of the policy is proposal evaluation and incentive disbursement through EoDB (Ease of Doing Business) portal.

Industrial park developed by AIIDC and AIDC will earmark 15 per cent of its land for development of logistics infrastructure including logistics park, truck terminal, cold storage, warehouses, primary processing centres, etc, under the new policy.

Another important feature of the policy is that the department of Revenue and Disaster Management will prioritise conversion of land wherever required for setting-up of logistics facility.

The Cabinet approved amendment to Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority Act, 1985, for effective implementation of Guwahati Master Plan.

It will widen the scope and content of the Master Plan for Guwahati Metropolitan Area, introduce new land use zone and meet reform agendas like transfer of development rights, transit oriented development, implementation of local area plan and town planning scheme.

Approval for amendment of Assam Town and Country Planning Act, 1959, was also given by the Cabinet.

It will entail declaration of planning areas for the purpose of Master Plan, town planning scheme, local area plan, etc, and strengthen implementation mechanism of the Master Plan.

The Cabinet also approved standard operating procedure for e-files disposal in the Chief Minister's Office as the state secretariat is shifting to paperless administration from October 2 this year.

In order to simplify GIS payment, it was decided to allow deduction of shortfall and grant Group Insurance Scheme (GIS) in case the pensioner or the legal heir agrees to deduction with interest of the shortfall through a written undertaking.

A new clause will also be added in GIS to simplify and avoid delay in payment of GIS amount to beneficiaries.

The Cabinet approved the setting up of a statutory body, Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA), for preparing a comprehensive mobility plan of the city, organising investments in urban transport infrastructure, etc.

This will enable the state government to avail central assistance for Mass Rapid Transport System/ Bus Rapid Transport System and other transport projects.

The Cabinet decided to amend the Assam (Services) Pension Rules, 1969, to ease the hardship faced by unmarried dependent daughter of pensioner in availing family pension and to ensure apportionment by the unmarried daughter to all other eligible beneficiaries.

A provision will also be added that in case of complaint about the unmarried daughter not apportioning the pension among the beneficiaries, the government can apportion it equally among the eligible persons.

The Cabinet cleared a one-time relaxation of qualifying service period for promotion to the post of block development officer from feeder cadres, which will ensure filling up of 34 vacant posts.

Approval was also granted to amendment of Assam Motor Vehicle Rules, 2003, to empower designated officers to auction off vehicles seized, impounded and detained under various motor vehicle offences.

The Cabinet also approved additional 3 per cent increment to cadres of ‘Mandal' and ‘Amin' to ensure parity with ‘Patowari', which was granted the increment earlier.

