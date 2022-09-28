Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 28 (ANI): Welcoming the government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) outfit for their terror links, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "decisive and bold".

He also said that the government will deal firmly with anyone with a "divisive or disruptive design" against India.

"I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) PFI by the Government of India," the chief minister tweeted Wednesday.

"The government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist. India of Modi Era is Decisive and Bold," Sarma wrote.

Meanwhile, following the ban on PFI, Assam Police said it is on alert and directed all district police officials to keep watch on any activity of PFI and other affiliated organisations.

The Assam police have claimed that they have arrested several members of the PFI across the state.

On Tuesday, the union home ministry had declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect for five years, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organization but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country," said the government notification.

The notification said PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony of the country and support militancy in the country.

Along with PFI, the ban is also imposed on its fronts, including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, as an "unlawful association".

On Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and the state police forces jointly coordinated searches at the houses and offices of the PFI leaders and members across India.

Searches were conducted at 93 locations in 15 states of India where over 100 activists of the PFI were arrested. Assam police on Tuesday arrested 25 PFI leaders, members from eight districts of the state. Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) of Assam Police told ANI that several people have been detained by police in various districts. (ANI)

