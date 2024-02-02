Sivasagar (Assam), February 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the Ban-Phi and Bhumi Pujan (stone-laying ceremony) of the Rang Ghar beautification project in Sivasagar on Thursday.

To be developed on 83 bighas of land, worth Rs 140.60 crore, the project will comprise the setting up of a tourist information centre, boathouse, waterfront with musical fountains and boating facilities, 3,000-seat auditorium, artist village, children's playground and dining room, open-air gym, guest house, clock tower, light and sound exhibition gallery, open spaces etc.

Also Read | Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan Nominates JMM Leader Champai Soren as Chief Minister; Invites Him To Take Oath.

Speaking at the event, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Constructed 280 years ago, Rang Ghar is not only Asia's oldest surviving amphitheatre but lies at the heart of Assam's culture and civilisation. Today, I sought the blessings of our ancestors as we begin beautification works to preserve this living monument for another 1,000 years."

Situated near Sivasagar, Rang Ghar is one of the most iconic monuments in Assam. Due to prominent architectural features and unique construction techniques, this building strongly represents the rich heritage of Assamese culture and architecture. Rang Ghar was built during the reign of Swargdeo Pramtta Singha. It served as a royal sports pavilion. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra Horror: Man Kills Son for Watching Porn Films, Cuts Off His Arm With Knife in Solapur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)