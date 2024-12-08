Kamrup (Assam) [India], December 8 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attended the first-ever reunion seminar of the chiefs of Assam Police at the Director General of Police (DGP) Office at Ulubari.

It may be noted that the reunion seminar of IPS officers of Assam segment is an opportunity for police officers who have worked as DGP Assam, DGP Meghalaya, head of CAPFs.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the first-ever reunion seminar of Assam Police Chiefs is a unique opportunity for serving police personnel to learn from the invaluable experiences of those who served and built a world-class police force for a secured Assam.

CM Sarma said that the seminar is not just a formal gathering; it is a profound tribute to the invaluable contributions, which have not only shaped the identity and achievements of the Assam Police but also contributed immensely to the security and unity of India.

Chief Minister Sarma said that the seminar is an extraordinary platform where serving officers, currently carrying the mantle of law enforcement, can engage with and learn from the vanguards, who have walked this challenging path before them.

He said that the former chiefs faced immense odds, dealt with multifaceted crises, and upheld the dignity of their profession with unmatched integrity and grit.

"As we stand together today, we celebrate not only the illustrious legacy of the former chiefs but also their continuing influence on the law enforcement and security fabric of our state and country. This gathering is a timely moment to reflect on our past achievements, draw lessons from the experiences of our stalwarts, and collectively chart a roadmap for the future," CM Sarma said.

"This platform is an opportunity to renew our commitment to uphold the rule of law, protect our borders, and secure a brighter and safer tomorrow for generations to come," the Assam Chief Minister Sarma said.

Appreciating the role of the former DGPs, Chief Minister Sarma said that the DGPs, who led the force during some of the most turbulent periods in history, cannot be overstated.

"Their vision, leadership, and resilience have been instrumental in guiding the Assam Police through times of uncertainty and crisis. The former chiefs of Assam Police laid the foundation for a robust law enforcement apparatus that could withstand and overcome the adversities it faced," Chief Minister Sarma added.

"The impact of militancy have left a deep imprint on the brave police personnel who also bore the brunt, often facing life-threatening situations while striving to restore peace and order. Despite these adversities, the Assam Police displayed unparalleled resilience and unwavering commitment to their duties. They remained steadfast against anti-social elements, safeguarding the state from all crisis," Chief Minister Sarma said.

CM Sarma also observed that the conferment of the prestigious President's Medal on the Assam Police in 2022 is a testament to the force's excellence in crime control, counterterrorism, and maintaining public order.

"This honour underscores the unwavering dedication and professional acumen of the Assam Police, whose efforts have instilled confidence among the people and set new benchmarks for law enforcement agencies across the country," CM Sarma said.

"Assam today is fast moving on a golden path of peace and development, and to a great extent, it is to the courage, innovation, and perseverance of the police force. The DGPs who have served in Assam, Meghalaya, and at the helm of national-level organizations like the Intelligence Bureau, Cabinet Secretariat, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, NSG, and SVP National Police Academy have left an indelible mark on the law enforcement landscape," CM Sarma said.

"The seminar has provided a rare and invaluable opportunity for serving officers to learn directly from these stalwarts. Their experiences, insights, and strategic acumen are a treasure trove of knowledge that can guide the Assam Police as it navigates the multifaceted challenges of the 21st century," CM Sarma said.

Chief Minister Sarma said that the State government has taken a series of steps to technologically empower Assam police to enable them to deal with the new age crimes and their manifestations.

He said that the Assam police personnel are being given training in forensic science to deal with complicated cases.

DGP Assam GP Singh, Special DGP Harmeet Singh and a host of other senior officers were present on the occasion. (ANI)

