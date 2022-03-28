Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 28 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be reviewed and done afresh.

"We had said earlier also that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be reviewed and done afresh. Our discussion with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) is going on," told the mediapersons in Guwahati after attending a youth programme.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Pune: Fraudster Cheats Woman of Rs 8.2 Lakh on The Pretext of Marrying Her.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora had said that the state government has decided to move Supreme Court seeking re-verification of the National Register of Citizens (that was published in 2019 August).

Talking to ANI, Bora had said, "The decision was taken during the meeting held with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and other indigenous organizations. We won't accept the list of NRC which was published in August 2019. Now we have decided to move the Supreme Court by seeking re-verification."

Also Read | Bank Strike Tomorrow: Banks To Observe Nationwide Strike on March 28-29 To Protest Against Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

A meeting was held between the Assam government and AASU leadership on the implementation of the Assam Accord on Thursday.

On the other hand, Samujjal Bhattacharya, Advisor of AASU had said that many illegal Bangladeshi people's names were included in the last list of NRC and we want an illegal Bangladeshi free NRC.

"So we want that, re-verification of the NRC list should be made. We have already filed a petition before the Supreme Court by seeking this. We urge both Centre and State that, they should also move the Supreme Court for a correct NRC," Dr Bhattacharya had said.

NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the only time in 1951. It is being updated for Assam as of now to weed out illegal immigrants.

The first list of NRC was first published in Assam in 1951. When the draft NRC was published on July 30, 2018, there was a huge controversy over the exclusion of 40.7 lakh people from it.

The draft NRC included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total 3.29 crore applications

The updated list of citizens was published in August 2019 which had excluded 19.06 lakh, people, out of 3.3 crore applicants. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)