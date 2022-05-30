Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 30 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday sanctioned a relief package of Rs 50 crore to flood and landslides-hit Dima Hasao district.

The decision was taken during a meeting held at Janata Bhawan under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday evening.

Under the relief package, Rs 30 crore has been sanctioned to construct the damaged roads, Rs 2 lakh each to 590 affected families to construct their damaged houses.

A total of 4,49,136 people in 653 villages in 8 districts are still affected by floods. A total of 29,160.36 hectares of crop areas have been affected by floods in the last 24 hours.

As many as 143 relief camps and 5 relief distribution centres are functional in affected areas and a total of 44,551 inmates are staying in these reliefs.

On the other hand, flood situation is improving in the Dima Hasao district. (ANI)

