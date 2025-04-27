Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], April 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed flyovers at Convoy Road and the junction of the old National Highway 37 in Dibrugarh city, connecting Thana Chariali and Chowkidingee Chariali.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma stated that the state government has placed significant emphasis on the development of Dibrugarh district in recent times and has been working continuously to advance its progress. He mentioned that the flyover at the junction of Convoy Road and the old National Highway 37 has been dedicated to Dr Lila Gogoi, a prominent writer and educator.

"In addition, the flyover between Thana Chariali and Chowkidingee Chariali has been named in honour of the renowned poet Nilmani Phookan," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister elaborated on the state government's ongoing efforts to transform the Dibrugarh district and city into a vibrant hub for Assam's national life, industry, and commerce.

He mentioned that on 26th January, the foundation stones for four new flyovers in Dibrugarh were laid.

"These flyovers include the one at Mancotta Road, for which Rs 83.62 crore has been allocated, the flyover at Amolapatty Chariali, with Rs 157.73 crore allocated, the flyover at the junction of Lahowal-Bordubi-Tinsukia and the old National Highway 37, for which Rs 71.52 crore has been earmarked, and the Lezai Kalakhowa Road flyover, which would be constructed with an allocation of Rs 62.15 crore. The Public Works Department has already completed all the necessary preparatory processes for the construction of these flyovers," he added.

"Cabinet meetings have been held in each district to approve critical projects for those regions, further underscoring the state government's commitment to infrastructure development," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma highlighted that the Prime Minister's development process has now expanded to cover every district, and Assam is gradually becoming more confident in its development trajectory, while also envisioning new schemes.

He cited the steps being taken for the construction of an underwater tunnel across the Brahmaputra and an elevated corridor in Kaziranga National Park. He added that the state government is planning to advance a new economic corridor this year.

Additionally, he mentioned that the ongoing work on the national highway connecting Guwahati and Dibrugarh is expected to be completed within the year.

The CM said that Dibrugarh city has been granted the status of Assam's second capital. He stated that construction work for both the Chief Minister's Secretariat and the Assam Secretariat in Dibrugarh would commence in September. The state government also plans to construct the Legislative Assembly building in Dibrugarh, a hall capable of accommodating 1,500 people, residential accommodations for legislators, and a 100-bedded Circuit House.

He further noted that sessions of the Assam Legislative Assembly would now be held twice a year, alternating between Guwahati and Dibrugarh. He also mentioned that the state government has decided to build a stadium in Khonikor with a seating capacity of 35,000 people. Additionally, the government has decided to appoint an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer as the Commissioner of the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation.

Dr. Sarma stated that the state government has already taken significant steps to address several pressing issues in Dibrugarh district. He discussed the revival of the Namrup fertiliser plant and the steps being taken by the central government to establish a new fertiliser plant in the region.

He added that both the central and state governments have been providing economic support for this initiative. He stated that NRL would establish a methanol project in Namrup, with an investment of Rs 700 crore. The fertiliser plant and methanol project are expected to create a new industrial environment in Dibrugarh district, contributing to the region's economic growth.

He mentioned that both the central and state governments have provided Rs 100 crore to Dibrugarh University, further supporting educational development in the region.

The event was attended by Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways; Prasanta Phukan, Minister of Power etc.; Rupesh Gowala, Minister of Labour Welfare etc.; MP Rameswar Teli; MLAs Binod Hazarika, Ponakan Baruah, Chakradhar Gogoi, and Taranga Gogoi; Rituparna Baruah, Chairman of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation; Dr. Saikat Patra, Mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation; Professor Jiten Hazarika, Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University; and Bibhuti Saikia, Special Secretary of the Public Works Department, along with other dignitaries. (ANI)

