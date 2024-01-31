Guwahati, Jan 31 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday condoled the death of CRPF personnel Lambdhar Sinha who was killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh a day ago.

"HCM Dr @himantabiswa expresses his heartfelt condolences to the family members of Assam's braveheart, Constable Lambdhar Sinha from Chirang of CRPF's 150 Batallion who was Killed in Action in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

Also Read | IPS Reshuffle in West Bengal: 45 IPS Officers Transferred in State Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Sarma strongly condemned the heinous act and offered his prayers to the deceased, it added.

At least three CRPF personnel, including two commandos of its elite jungle warfare unit CoBRA, were killed and 15 others injured in an encounter with Naxalites along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Also Read | Hemant Soren Resigns as Chief Minister: Senior JMM Leader Champai Soren's Name Proposed As New CM of Jharkhand.

Among the three slain personnel, two belonged to the CoBRA's 201st battalion and one to the CRPF's 150th battalion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)