Guwahati, Feb 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday stressed the need to focus on key sectors like semiconductors, education and logistics for stronger collaboration between Assam and Japan.

He made the remark at the inauguration of the fifth edition of the India-Japan intellectual conclave, titled 'Kizuna: Co-creating Ecosystems for Change: Technology, Education, and Logistics', in collaboration with the embassy of Japan and the ministry of external affairs.

The event, organised by Asian Confluence, saw the participation of experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from both the countries.

Sarma said both the countries share an enduring bond that dates back to 552 CE, when Japan embraced India's spiritual and cultural essence through Buddhism.

'This connection instilled ideals of wisdom, compassion and enlightenment in Japanese society, making Buddhism a cornerstone of the friendship between India and Japan. The deep-rooted historical and cultural ties continue to inspire and strengthen the Indo-Japan relationship', he said.

Now the vibrant people-to-people exchanges are evident, with over 40,000 Indians residing in Japan and more than 15,000 Japanese making India their home, he said.

Japan remains one of India's key trade partners, with bilateral trade reaching $22.9 billion in 2023. Additionally, the presence of approximately 1,500 Japanese companies in India further reinforces the growing economic partnership and shared commitment to prosperity, Sarma added.

Referring to his recent visit to Japan, the CM said he engaged with prominent organisations to explore investment opportunities in Assam. Meetings with key Japanese ministers, a visit to Micron Memory Fab and interactions with leading universities further helped identifying areas for future collaboration.

The CM said people to people contact, business collaborations among tourism operators, startup companies can go a long way in enhancing mutual interests.

The potential for Assam-Japan collaboration remains vast yet largely untapped and it is the time to unlock this opportunity to forge deeper ties, he said.

He said Assam possesses several core strengths that can drive meaningful cooperation between the two regions.

Besides its locational advantage, Assam is also endowed with potentials like green energy, tourism, natural resources, renewable energy, information technology, infrastructure, ease of doing business, etc, which can play a crucial role in driving the mutual growth of Assam and Japan, Sarma said.

He also urged partnerships with Japan in electronics, precision engineering and green technologies, with a strong focus on renewable energy, electric vehicles and sustainable innovations.

The conclave is being held on the theme of co-creating ecosystems for change and this will act as a force-multiplier for the development of Assam and other Northeastern states, he said.

In light of the ongoing project of setting up a semiconductor assembly plant at Jagiroad, there is huge potential for an ecosystem of services around the semiconductor assembly and design industry.

'Indian and Japanese industries can collaborate to build a strong ecosystem, which can tap the potential of the semiconductor sector in the region', Sarma added.

The CM also invited Japanese investors, industrialists to the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25.

