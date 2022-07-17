Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 17 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched the Chief Minister's Institutional Plantation Programme at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Sunday.

On the mark of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Assam government plans to plant saplings in 80,000 government offices premises from July 17 to August 15.

Also Read | UP | The Lulu Mall Management Has Filed an FIR Against Those Who Recently Offered Namaz at … – Latest Tweet by ANI UP/Uttarakhand.

The Assam Chief Minister appeals to all government employees to plant 75 Amrit Briksha in each government office premise.

He also said that the state forest department must commission Drone surveys in all reserve forest areas every six months.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges Delhiites To Get COVID-19 Precaution Doses.

He directed the forest department to go after a zero-tolerance policy against encroachment encroachers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)