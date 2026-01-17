Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 17 (ANI): A cold wave continued to grip Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, with temperatures dipping below freezing across several parts of the Valley. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Despite the freezing conditions, tourists were seen enjoying a boat ride on Dal Lake, wrapped in warm layers to protect themselves from the biting cold. The scenic waterbody, partially shrouded in mist, offered visitors a serene experience of Kashmir's winter landscape.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-739 Lottery Result of 17.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Sandeep, a tourist, shared his experience with ANI, saying, "The weather is quite chilly here, as the morning was extremely cold. We went out around Dal Lake at night, and it was quite a pleasant experience. We will now go for a boat ride as well."

The cold wave has impacted several towns across the region, with temperatures remaining below normal. According to IMD data, Gulmarg recorded a high of 3°C and a low of -4°C, while Pahalgam witnessed 10°C and -3°C. Jammu city recorded a maximum of 16°C and a minimum of 5°C, Kathua 21°C and 9°C, and Katra 16°C and 7°C.

Also Read | When Is Malegaon Mayor Election 2026? Who Has the Magic Number – ISLAM Party or AIMIM?.

Other areas, including Banihal and Bhaderwah, recorded 15°C and 1°C, while Batote saw a high of 15°C and a low of 6°C.

The cold wave conditions have persisted across the Valley over the past few days. Tourist footfall, however, has remained steady, with visitors keen to explore snow-covered landscapes and winter destinations popular in Kashmir during this season.

Meanwhile, the national capital continued to face severe air pollution, with Delhi's air quality remaining in the 'very poor' category on Saturday. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 368, slightly higher than Friday's 354. Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was reimposed as a precautionary measure to tackle further deterioration of air quality in the city. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)